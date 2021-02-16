No new COVID-19 case in Andamans for second consecutive day

Port Blair: The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last two days, a health department official said on Tuesday.



The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 5,009, while 4,938 patients have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Sixty-two people have died so far due to the contagion, the official said.

The union territory now has nine active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in South Andaman district.

The other two districts North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are now COVID-19 free as both have no active coronavirus case at present.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,48,562 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.02 per cent, he added.

Strict COVID-19 protocols are being followed in the islands with wearing of masks made mandatory by the administration as a large number of tourists are flocking to the archipelago.

Official sources said any person arriving by flight or reaching by ship from Kolkata or Chennai is mandatorily required to show a negative coronavirus report.

A total of 4,047 health care and frontline workers have received COVID-19 vaccine in the union territory till Monday, the official said.

At least 182 health care workers have received the second dose of the vaccine, the official added.