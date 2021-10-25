No new COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Monday.



The COVID-19 tally remained at 7,648. The Archipelago had reported two new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The union territory now has only six active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, he said.

Two more persons recovered from the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,513.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The administration has so far tested 5,89,097 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.30 per cent.

A total of 4,79,802 people have been inoculated so far, of which 2,92,851 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,86,951 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official added.