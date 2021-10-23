No new COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

PortBlair: For the second consecutive day the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case, a health department official said on Saturday.



The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,646.

The union territory now has only six active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district of which the capital Port Blair is also a part. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, he said.

One more person recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,511, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The administration has so far tested 5,86,240 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.30 per cent.

A total of 4,76,969 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, of which 2,92,708 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,84,261 have received both doses of the vaccine, he added.