No new COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a Health department official said on Saturday.



The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,621, he said.

One more person recuperated from the disease taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,484.

The union territory now has eight active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now coronavirus free, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The administration has so far tested 5,54,312 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.37 per cent.

A total of 4,43,290 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, of which 2,89,916 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 1,53,374 people have received both doses of the vaccine, he added.