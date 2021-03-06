No new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

The coronavirus tally in the union territory remained at 5,024, the official said.

The archipelago now has eight active COVID-19 cases, while 4,954 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

All the eight COVID-19 patients are in South Andaman district while the other two districts of the union territory

North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are COVID-19 free.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,76,741 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and the test positivity rate is 1.82 per cent.

All passengers coming by flight have to carry an RT- PCR negative report to enter the islands, the official said.

Meanwhile, till Friday a total of 8,345 health care and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the union territory, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

It said that 2,923 health care and frontline workers have received their second dose of the vaccine and 1,183 people above 45 with comorbidities have also received the vaccine.



