No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands remained unchanged at 10,015 as no fresh case was reported, a health bulletin said.



The Union territory now has 18 active cases, while 9,868 people have recovered from the disease so far, including six in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The administration has thus far tested over 6.98 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated more than 3.02 lakh people.