No fresh COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday.

The COVID-tally in the archipelago remained at 10,020, he said.

One more person recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,887, the official said.

The union territory now has only four active COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands had reported one new COVID-19 case and two recoveries on Friday.

The administration has so far tested 7,02,143 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.43 per cent.

A total of 6,07,989 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, the official added.