No definitive decision taken on issue of rotational headship at AIIMS:Mandaviya to Lok Sabha
New Delhi: No definitive decision has been taken on the issue of "rotational headship" at AIIMS, New Delhi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.
In a written reply to a question on whether the government has any proposal to implement "rotational headship policy" in AIIMS, New Delhi, the minister said, "The recommendations of various committees on the issue of rotational headship have been divergent and marked by absence of consensus".
"Hence, no definitive decision has been taken," he said.
Mandaviya further said JIPMER, NIMHANS, IISc, IISER, Central Universities and some of the IITs follow the policy of rotational headship.
"Policy of one person with one administrative post is already in practice in AIIMS-like Institutions, except to meet the functional requirements and administrative exigencies of such institutions, which are engaged in delivery of teaching, learning, research and healthcare services," Mandaviya said.
