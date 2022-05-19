No decision yet on joining BJP or AAP: Hardik Patel
Ahmedabad: A day after resigning from the Congress, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Thursday said he has not taken any decision yet on joining any other party, be it the ruling BJP in Gujarat or the new entrant AAP.
Addressing a press conference here, Patel (28) claimed the Congress had no vision and that leaders of the party were biased against Gujarati people.
Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls due later this year, Patel on Wednesday resigned from the Congress, claiming top leaders of the party were distracted by their mobile phones and that Gujarat Congress leaders were more interested in arranging chicken sandwiches for them.
Asked if he would join the BJP or the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Patel on Thursday said, "I have not taken any decision as of now on joining any political party, be it the BJP or AAP."
Hitting out at the Congress, he said the party never speaks anything on the issues concerning Hindus, such as the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) or on the issue of a 'Shivling' (said to be) found in a mosque in Varanasi.
"Moreover, the Gujarat Congress is too much into caste-based politics. I wasted my three years in this party," Patel said.
He claimed the Congress had no vision and that leaders of the party were biased against Gujarati people, like "Adani and Ambani".
On Wednesday, in his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, he had accused the party's top leadership of behaving as if they hated Gujarat and Gujaratis, and said he was quitting as the state Congress working president and from the party's primary membership.
Patel had gained prominence in 2015 after he led the agitation seeking reservation for the Patidar community in the state.
He was made the Gujarat Congress working president in July 2020.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
1988 road rage case: SC imposes one year sentence on Navjot Singh...19 May 2022 9:50 AM GMT
RS polls: Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong can easily win 1 seat each & BJP 2 in...19 May 2022 9:47 AM GMT
Delhi riots 2020: HC sends bail plea by Umar Khalid to another bench19 May 2022 9:44 AM GMT
HC issues emergent notice to State in PSI recruitment scam case19 May 2022 9:41 AM GMT
US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues meets Dalai Lama19 May 2022 9:40 AM GMT