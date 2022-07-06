Nine govt teachers booked in UP for using fake documents to secure job
Pratapgarh (UP): Services of nine government primary school teachers in the district were terminated and an FIR was lodged against them for allegedly using fake certificates to secure teaching posts, an official said on Wednesday.
District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Bhupendra Singh said the nine teachers were appointed in various government schools of the district in October, 2020 on the basis of the Teaching Eligibility Test (TET).
The action was taken on Tuesday when an online verification of the TET documents of these teachers revealed that their qualifying certificates are fake, said the official.
"We have also lodged an FIR against these nine teachers for submitting fake documents," said the BSA.
"The salaries of these teachers have not started yet, so action for its recovery will not be needed," he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet after 8 incidents in last 18 ...6 July 2022 9:18 AM GMT
CBI conducts searches in connection with power project graft case...6 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT
U'khand: Vehicular movement suspended after bridge on India-Nepal...6 July 2022 9:12 AM GMT
Bombay HC upholds life sentence of man for killing girlfriend,...6 July 2022 9:12 AM GMT
Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Praneeth, Kashyap move to second round6 July 2022 8:36 AM GMT