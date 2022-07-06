Nine govt teachers booked in UP for using fake documents to secure job

Pratapgarh (UP): Services of nine government primary school teachers in the district were terminated and an FIR was lodged against them for allegedly using fake certificates to secure teaching posts, an official said on Wednesday.



District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Bhupendra Singh said the nine teachers were appointed in various government schools of the district in October, 2020 on the basis of the Teaching Eligibility Test (TET).

The action was taken on Tuesday when an online verification of the TET documents of these teachers revealed that their qualifying certificates are fake, said the official.

"We have also lodged an FIR against these nine teachers for submitting fake documents," said the BSA.

"The salaries of these teachers have not started yet, so action for its recovery will not be needed," he added.



