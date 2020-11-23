Night stay, camping, campfires banned in U'khand grasslands

Pithoragarh: As part of efforts to preserve the Himalayan meadows, the forest department here has put a complete ban on night stay, pitching tents and making camp fires in the grasslands of the district.



The number of people visiting the meadows has also been restricted to 200 per day, sub divisional forest officer, Navin Pant,

said.

"Besides the imposition of a total ban on night stay, camping and campfires in the grasslands, the number of people visiting them during daytime has also been restricted to 200," he said.

The exercise kicks off from Khalia Bugyal located at a height of 3500 metres in Munsyari forest range, he said.

The step is meant to preserve the Himalayan meadows as human activities like camping harm soil and pollute them, Pant

said.

They also stunt blossoming of flowers in summer months and depletion of local vegetation, he said, adding those who violate the ban and restrictions will be punishable under the forest act.