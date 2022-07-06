News anchor arrest: Imp to control anarchy, build 'iron raj' of law for development, says Mayawati

Lucknow: Amid a high drama between the Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh Police over the arrest of a news anchor for allegedly playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said it was necessary to control anarchy and establish 'iron raj' of law to witness development.



"Rapid police action on fake news, hate speech, inflammatory speech etc. in the entire country has taken a serious form under which the confrontation between UP and Chhattisgarh Police for arrest of a TV anchor is in media headlines. There is a tremendous discussion and a wave of concern too," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Stressing that the rule of law was being destroyed due to such developments, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief urged all governments to act seriously and neutral.

"For development, it is necessary to control anarchy and 'iron raj' of law is necessary," she added.

A police team from Chhattisgarh had on Tuesday reached Ghaziabad to arrest TV news anchor Rohit Ranjan from his home but he was instead arrested by the Noida police, who released him on bail later in the night, officials had said.

He now remains untraceable. A team of Chhattisgarh Police, armed with an arrest warrant against him, stays put in the national capital region for the second day as it continues the search for him.



