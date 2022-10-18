Newly-reconstituted BJP election panel meets to finalise HP candidates

New Delhi: The newly -reconstituted Central Election Committee of the BJP met for the first time on Tuesday evening to finalise the party's candidates for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls scheduled for November 12.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda attended the meeting, among others.

The party had recently brought in several new faces in the CEC while dropping a few. Official sources said the party top brass is likely to finalise the names for most of the seats in the meeting. The state assembly has 68 seats.

The CEC, which now has 15 members, has new entrants such as B S Yediurappa, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur, party's OBC Morcha president K Laxman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Satyanarayan Jatiya and Sudha Yadav.

The BJP core group from the hill state had on Monday held extensive deliberations to narrow down the list of probables, with Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president J P Nadda also holding discussion on it.

The BJP is in power in the state and has been working overtime to break the trend of the incumbent party losing the election. Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap has said the BJP also held an internal poll through ballot papers to assess prospective candidates.