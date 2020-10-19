New COVID-19 low: 948 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad: For the first time after several weeks, Telangana reported new COVID-19 cases below the thousand mark with 948 fresh infections taking the tally to 2,23,059 while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,275, the state government said on Monday.

The silver lining amidst the pandemic is that the total number of recoveries surpassed the two lakh mark at 2,00,686 with 1,896 people testing negative after treatment, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on October 18.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 212, followed by Rangareddy (98) and Medchal Malkajgiri (65) districts, the bulletin said.

As many as 17,432 are under treatment and 26,027 samples were tested on October 18.

Cumulatively, 38,56,530 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,03,614, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 89.96 per cent, while it was 88.2 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/ institutional isolation was 17,432.