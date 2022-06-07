NEET vacant seats: SC agrees to consider plea
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea by medical students seeking a special stray round of counselling to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats under the All-India Quota (AIQ) in the NEET 2021.
A vacation bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose asked the counsel appearing for the candidates to serve a copy of the petition to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), National Board of Examination, and the Centre.
Let the advance copy of the petition be served on Ms. Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Solicitor General who may get instructions in the matter. The petitioner may serve one advance copy of the petition in the Central Agency also, the bench said.
The matter will now be heard on June 8.
The petition filed by Astha Goel and others has sought a direction to MCC to conduct a special stray round of counselling to allow the candidates to participate for the vacant seats, available after the conduct of the stray vacancy round of AIQ.
The petitioners also sought a direction to MCC to provide the exact number of vacant seats after the conduct of the stray vacancy round of AIQ.
