Need to expand Covid vax coverage among elders, says WHO

New Delhi: Calling for more efforts in the South-East Asia region to expand Covid-19 vaccination coverage among the older population, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the age-old population remain vulnerable to the virus and at the highest risk of severe diseases.



"The older population continues to be highly vulnerable in the ongoing pandemic. Protecting them against the deadly Covid-19 virus should be our priority. By vaccinating the elderly population as part of high-risk groups, countries can effectively reduce deaths and hospitalisation," said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, who is regional director, WHO South-East Asia Region.

Noting that a few countries are progressing towards a reasonably good coverage of their elderly population, she stressed that concerted and focused efforts to improve coverage of the elderly will be required in all countries of the region to protect these vulnerable populations.

As countries further accelerate Covid-19 vaccination, they must closely look into all issues impacting access to these lifesaving vaccines for this highest-risk population and address them, she said.

The Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe disease and death. Protecting the most at-risk population would not only help in reducing the disease burden but also limit the impact on the health systems, she added.

"Throughout the Covid-19 response, we must continue to protect and enhance the health and well-being of older people, including by ensuring that they have access to essential health services," she said.

On the UN International Day of Older Persons, the WHO also called on countries and partners to intensify action to foster healthy ageing.