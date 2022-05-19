'Need to build nation capable of peace amid global conflicts'

Vadodara: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon the country's youth to build a nation capable of establishing peace across the globe amid international conflicts and unrest.



Virtually addressing a youth conclave organised in Gujarat's Vadodara district, Modi said India should have a new forward- looking identity while maintaining its age-old traditions.

"From delivering vaccines and medicines to the world during the coronavirus pandemic, to the hope of building Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) amid disrupted supply chains...To building a nation capable of establishing peace in the midst of global unrest and conflicts, India is the new hope for the world today, Modi said.

Today, when the world is facing problems like climate change, India is offering solutions from its age-old traditions of sustainable living, he told.

We are showing the path of yoga to the entire humanity, we are introducing them to the power of Ayurveda. From software to space, we are emerging as a country ready for a new future, the PM said.

India has now become the "third largest startup ecosystem" in the world, he said, adding that all this has become possible due to the power of the country's youth.

Today, I urge you to make a collective resolve and efforts to build a new India. A new India, whose identity is new, forward-looking and traditions are ancient. A new India, which moves ahead by taking both new thinking and age-old culture together and it should give a direction to the entire mankind, he said.

Wherever there are challenges, India is present with hope, wherever there are problems, India comes up with solutions, he said.

Modi said "our scriptures have taught us that constant character-building in every generation is the basis of every society".

The 'shivir' (conclave) like the one organised today is not only an effort to create good "sanskar" among the youth, but also a pious and natural campaign for regeneration of the society, its identity, pride and the nation, he said.

"Today, to bring a change in the lives of poor people or even our neighbours is like doing the duty for the nation. If you can connect a poor person with a government welfare scheme or make your neighbour aware of taking advantage of such schemes, it is equally a work for the development of the nation, Modi said.