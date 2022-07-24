Nearly 50 per cent of untreated sewage and effluents still being discharged in Ganga: NGT

New Delhi: Untreated sewage and effluents continue to flow into the River Ganga even after decades of monitoring, the National Green Tribunal has said, noting that the National Mission for Clean Ganga does not appear to be in a position to take stringent measures against non-compliance.



While seeking an action taken report from the National Ganga Council (NGC) on the matter, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Aadesh Kumar Goel said the quality of water in Ganga has to be as per norms as it is used not only for bathing but also 'achman' (taking sips of water before prayers or rituals).

It directed the Member Secretary, NGC to file an action taken report before October 14, the next date of hearing.

Even after decades of monitoring, still nearly 50 per cent of untreated sewage and substantial industrial effluents are continuing to be discharged in the river or its tributaries/drains, in absence of requisite functional treatment capacity, NGT said.

"Instead of indefinitely continuing the proceedings without success, as has happened in the last 37 years, we suggest that the Member Secretary, NGC i.e. DG, NMCG may place the agenda of reviewing the existing mechanism for executing the work of setting up and maintaining requisite treatment systems to ensure prevention of pollution of Ganga in the next meeting of the NGC, which is the highest authority under the 2016 Ganga Order, preferably within one month or as early as possible," it said.

The NGT said in view of the disappointing factual position, a paradigm shift in execution and monitoring appears to be necessary.

The tribunal said it appears that execution by State authorities is not adequate, too slow and lacking ownership and the National Mission for Clean Ganga does not appear to be in a position to take stringent measures against non-compliances and failure to achieve goals in a time bound manner.

"In dealing with such a long pending challenge, the executing agency has to be proactive and effective, with simpler and flexible procedures and timelines being sacrosanct. There has to be zero tolerance to further delay. Working has to be goal oriented with defined accountability, followed by strict consequences for defaults. It may not be advisable to fix loose and convenient distant timelines with no consequences for breach. At the moment the reverse is happening," it observed.

"None is accountable for breaching the timelines in the last four decades. Blame is shifted from one authority to another. In dealing with Ganga pollution, there has to be a change in attitude of those who have to execute remedial measures. Unless such change takes place, no purpose is achieved in the ritual of monitoring by this Tribunal and direction of the Supreme Court for effective monitoring is defeated," the bench said.

The NGT said close monitoring by the Tribunal even in recent years shows that progress in preventing discharge of sewage and trade effluents is not taking place on expected lines.

This disappointing state of affairs needs change which is possible with the intervention of highest authority under the 2016 order, it said.