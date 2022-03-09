Nearly 3.64L educated but unemployed youths in Guj: Govt

Gandhinagar: Nearly 3.64 lakh educated and "semi-educated" youth are registered with various employment exchanges across Gujarat, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. While 3.46 lakh youth are in the 'educated' category 17,816 are in the 'semi-educated' category, Gujarat Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Brijesh Merja stated in written replies during Question Hour.

He was responding to a set of questions raised by Congress MLAs on the unemployment scenario in the state and also sought to know how many youths were given government jobs during the last two years, ending December 2021.

As per the figures shared by the minister, the highest number of unemployed youths, 26,921, were registered in the Vadodara district, followed by Ahmedabad (26,628), Anand (22,515), and Rajkot (18,997). This figure for Kheda is 16,163.

Responding to sub-questions about jobs given during the last two years- 2020 and 2021, the minister stated that 1,278 persons got government jobs and 4.53 lakh persons private jobs through employment exchanges.

The minister added that the data did not reflect the government jobs which were taken up by youths without the help of employment exchanges.