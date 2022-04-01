NCB gets time to file charge-sheet in drugs case involving Aryan Khan

Mumbai: A special court here on Thursday granted 60 days extension to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a charge sheet in the drugs-on-cruise case, in which Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is an accused.

The probe agency had on Monday filed an application before special judge V V Patil, seeking a 90-day extension to file a charge sheet in the case since the investigation in the high-profile case was still on. However, the judge, after hearing arguments of both the prosecution and defence lawyers, gave the probe agency another 60 days to file a charge sheet in the case. The NCB, through a special public prosecutor, had argued that there were "compelling reasons" to seek the extension.

Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB last year.

The 24-year-old was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year, following a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for alleged possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment, among others.