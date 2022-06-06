Navjot Sidhu admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER
Chandigarh/ Patiala: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, lodged in Patiala central jail, was admitted to Chandigarh's PGIMER on Monday afternoon, sources said.
Sidhu underwent medical examination at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's Hepatology department, hospital sources said.
In the afternoon, Sidhu was admitted to the PGIMER where he had been brought under heavy security from Patiala prison.
More tests were expected to be conducted, sources said.
The former Punjab Congress chief on May 20 was sent to Patiala central jail after he surrendered before a local court. He has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage death case.
About two weeks back, Sidhu was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for medical examination.
The cricketer-turned-politician's counsel HPS Verma had recently said Sidhu had sought a special diet in jail.
According to the counsel, Sidhu cannot consume wheat, sugar, 'maida' and some other food items.
"He can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk and food items which do not have fibre and carbohydrates," Verma had said.
The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment. In 2015, Sidhu also underwent treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort6 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Union govt planning to establish old-age homes in every district6 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 76 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
ED conducts raids against Jain6 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'6 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT