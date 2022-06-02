Naveen Patnaik completes 25 illustrious years in public service

New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has on Wednesday created a major milestone by completing 25 years in public service.



According to an official communiqué, Patnaik's tireless efforts for the development of Odisha and its 4.5 crore people along with his nation-building activities have led to the emergence of the state as a role model in governance and public policy for the nation and the world.

Naveen, the son of legendary Biju Patnaik, was elected MP for the first time on June 1, 1997, from the Aska parliamentary constituency on a Janta Dal ticket in the by-poll which was necessitated by the death of his father.

He founded the Biju Janata Dal, which was named after his father Biju Patnaik, on December 26, 1997, and was elected as the Odisha CM for the first time in March 2000 and then in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

His journey from being a writer to becoming the longest-serving CM in India has truly been a remarkable journey. His political career started after winning the Lok Sabha seat of Aska in 1997, then Union Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government and Odisha CM in 2000. From the year 2000, he went on to win five consecutive state elections in 2000, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019 and thereby created a record of five consecutive wins for a CM in India.

"Patnaik always focused on shelter security, food security, health security, and social security for the people of Odisha as well as expediting the progress of industry and agriculture," the official said.

"When he took the office of Odisha CM in 2000, the treasury of the state was empty and Patnaik worked tirelessly to better the financial condition of the state with single-minded devotion and commitment," he said, adding that transformational leadership has always been his forte as he has won many international and national laurels.

The United Nations felicitated and applauded him for his efficient handling of disaster management in the aftermath of Cyclone Phailin with the model of zero casualties.

"During Covid-19, when the country needed oxygen, it was Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government that provided oxygen to various states in India," the official said, adding that when the nation did not have a sponsor for the men and women's hockey teams of the nation, Patnaik government-sponsored both the teams that brought laurels to the country.

His 5-T mantra of teamwork, technology, transparency and time leading to transformation has worked wonders at the grassroots of Odisha by bringing a silent revolution in areas of health, education, public governance and cultural development of the state.

Patnaik is credited for turning Odisha into a developing and emerging state as it was known in the eighties for hunger and starvation

deaths. Under the Patnaik leadership, Odisha has been adjudged by the Niti Aayog as reducing maximum poverty by any state.

Naveen's zero-tolerance policy against corruption has also provided a clear message to government officials that nobody would be spared if they indulge in corruption.

In the fifth term, the Naveen Patnaik-led state government has given forced retirements to 160 officers and employees, including an IAS officer.