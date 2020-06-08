National lockdown has driven migrant labourers into difficulties: Digvijaya

Bhopal: Former chief minister and senior Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Modi had taken the decision of national lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic without taking the state governments into confidence, It was like a demonitisation which was taken just 4 hours before. The decision has driven the migrant labourers of the country into the difficulties, he also said.



Addressing the selected media persons via video conferencing, the Congress Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh said that the BJP and PM Narendra Modi were experts for changing the disaster into an opportunity. The decision was an impractical and it would had been appropriate that the lockdown would had been imposed after discussing with the chief ministers because the state governments implement its guidelines.

"Imposing of lockdown immediately without preparation was a grave mistake of the Modi government which has driven the migrant labourers, students and the people of the country in a major difficulty. It was just like of demonetization," the former CM said. "The Coronavirus spread in the country due to foreign travellers, if government quarantine them first before entering in the country then the situation was not spoiled today," Singh also said.

On Jyotiraditya Scindia's move to BJP, Digvijay said that the party was sending him to the Rajya Sabha as the Congress was earlier in majority in the assembly under the Kamal Nath-led government. "But he did not have patience because he wanted a cabinet berth. I am so sad after seeing the BJP's list of Rajya Sabha candidates, the Shrimant word had been deleted before his name while it was written for Rani Saheb Bhosle in the same list," he added.

On the practice of horse-trading, he also added that to maintain the dignity of democracy, there was a major need that day to amend the Anti-Defection Law which was introduced during the Rajiv Gandhi Ji regime. So the legislators will not be sold themselves for the personal interest and an elected government will not be demolished.