'Nation has lost one of its bravest sons': Prez, PM condole Rawat

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum condoled the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and hailed his contribution to the armed forces as well as the country.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

The copter carrying General Rawat and his entourage crashed in apparently foggy conditions, killing the 13 people on board, the IAF and other officials said. One person survived the crash and is being treated at a hospital.

President Kovind said it was deeply painful for him to learn of the loss of lives in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

"I join fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," he tweeted.

"I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family," the president said.

Vice President Naidu said he was deeply shocked by the tragic death of Rawat, his wife, senior officials of the armed forces and others in the helicopter crash in Coonoor.

"I spoke to the Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh and conveyed my deep anguish. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family members in this hour of grief," Naidu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in which "we have lost General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the armed forces".

"They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said.

Hailing Rawat as an "outstanding soldier", Modi said he was a "true patriot" who greatly contributed to modernising the armed forces and security apparatus.

"His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti," he said in a series of tweets.

"As India's first CDS, General Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service," Modi said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of General Rawat, his wife and others in the crash in Tamil Nadu and said it is an unprecedented tragedy.

"I extend my condolences to the family of General Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said it was "very sad day" for the nation as "we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji" in a very tragic accident.

"He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained," Shah said.

Several politicians, including senior ministers, also condoled the loss of lives in the chopper crash.