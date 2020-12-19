Narcotics seizure case of Gujarat: 6 Pakistanis chargesheeted by NIA

New Delhi: The NIA has filed a charge sheet against seven people including six Pakistani nationals in a case of seizure of 237 kgs of narcotics in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

The charge sheet was filed on Friday before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Ahmedabad.

The six Pakistani nationals and one Indian national were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

Safdar Ali, Alahi Daad Angiyara, Azim Khan, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Gafur, Mohamad Malah, all residents of Pakistan's Karachi, have been named in the charge sheet along with Indian national Ramjhan, a resident of Gujarat's Dwarka, the NIA spokesperson said. The case pertains to the seizure of 237 kgs of narcotics from Pakistani vessel Al-Madina near Jakhau Port in Kutch, Gujarat.

The arrested accused had conspired and attempted to bring in a total of 330 Kg of narcotics drugs in Gujarat.

However, they were intercepted by the Indian Coast Guards on May 21, 2019 which resulted in the recovery of nearly 237 Kgs of narcotics, several incriminating articles and Pakistani Currency Notes.

Further investigation against nine absconding Pakistani accused continues, the official said.