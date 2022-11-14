Narayanpur dist of C'garh secures 14th position in Delta Ranking

Narayanpur: The Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh has secured the 14th rank under the Delta Ranking issued by NITI Aayog for its excellent performance in various fields. It is noteworthy that in the field of health, nutrition and education, Narayanpur district has been ranked 14th in the country under Aspirational District Programme for the month of September. Also, Narayanpur has been ranked 19th in the field of agriculture, 75th in financial inclusion and skill development and 93rd in infrastructure. With the objective of improving the delta rankings of Narayanpur district under the Aspirational District Programme, all the departments are being regularly reviewed by the collector.