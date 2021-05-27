Nadda writes to Himachal CM for vaccination of people with spl needs

Shimla: Dr Mallika Nadda, Chairperson, Special Olympics Bharat, has written to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asking for creating a dedicated facility for vaccination of persons with special needs in Himachal Pradesh.



Dr Nadda, who is also wife of BJP National president, appreciated the systematic and planned vaccination of the people, in all three categories of 45 to 59 years, 60 years and above and now those in the age group of 18 to 44 years, which she hoped would be most effective tool to fight Covid spread in the state.

"As per guidelines of the Government of India (GoI) and announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting his concern for the people with special needs, there is an urgent need to hold special camps for vaccination of the persons with special needs," she wrote.

Dr Nadda said, "Special Olympics Bharat has made representations to all the states of the country to hold dedicated vaccination camps for people with special needs of the respective states associated with Special Olympics Bharat."

She laid down that the camp should be jointly hosted by the Department of Health and Special Olympics Bharat, HP Chapter. If need be then NGOs working in this field and Red Cross Society may also be roped in for the convenience of the camp.

"Only specially-abled persons producing genuine authorized disability certificates along with one attendant should be vaccinated in the camp," she advised.

Dr Nadda said, the objective of the camp is to give the maximum benefit and protection to these under privileged and neglected section of the society, who are not tech savvy and may not be able to book a slot for themselves for the regular vaccination programme of the government and yet are at the highest risk of being Covid infected and most vulnerable to fatalities owing to their underdeveloped immune systems.

She also informed the Chief Minister that many of the neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh have already favourably considered her organisation's request and have booked dates for holding such camps for people with special needs.

"I request you to kindly dedicate dates for Covid-19 vaccination camps for all the people with special needs belonging to Himachal Pradesh," she said.