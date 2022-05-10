Nadda compares Gehlot to Nero over communal incidents

Jaipur: Attacking Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over recent incidents of violence in the state, BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday compared him with Roman Emperor Nero, saying that he was celebrating his birthday when Jodhpur was burning.



He targeted the state government over the issues of law and order, atrocities on Dalit and woman, and corruption.

Nadda also urged the worker to strengthen the party at booth level and form BJP government in the state.

"While Rome was burning, Nero was playing the flute," Nadda said.

"Such a situation they have created. And these people have found a very good excuse. Why did the sun rise, ask RSS...Why did sun set, ask BJP. What are you doing? Isn't it the duty of Ashok Gehlot to visit Jodhpur?" Nadda said at Suratgarh in Sri Ganganagar district.

He was addressing a Bikaner division level booth workers convention.

Nadda said that Gehlot's not visiting Jodhpur -- his hometown -- showed how little he loves his people, and accused him of not following his words with action.

Nowadays, if you open a newspaper, some days you will read about some bad incident in Karauli, some days about a similar incident in Jodhpur.

Gehlot sahib was celebrating his birthday in Jaipur, the day people were on the streets in Jodhpur, Nadda said.

Hindu and Muslim groups pelted stones at each other in Jodhpur recently when Islamic flags were put up at Jalori Gate circle. In Karauli, stones were pelted on a bike rally on the occasion of Hindu New Year, which soon led to arson and other acts of vandalism.

Curfew had to be clamped in both the cities.

Nadda said that Rajasthan is known for culture, for peace, for development. But today leaders of Rajasthan are found involved in corruption and wrong doings .

He also accused the Congress-led state government of oppressing women and Dalits.

Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau data, the BJP leader said Rajasthan ranked first in cases of atrocities against women, second in atrocities on scheduled tribes, and third in Dalit atrocities.

He said, "Out of the total number of rape cases registered in the entire country, 22 per cent are in Rajasthan... 18 rapes take place here every day .

Alleging that the Congress government in the state has changed the names of some of the schemes started by the previous BJP government, Nadda said, "They change signboards and nothing else. You have to change them (the government) literally next time."

In an attempt to rally workers' support at the booth level, he called a booth the source of power.

He said, "Booth is the origin, the source of power. Whatever power we get, we get it from the booth. That's why our slogan has also been 'My booth, the strongest'."

"We have to strengthen our booths and give those values, which will strengthen the party," he said.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and other leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.

Nadda said the opposition never discussed basic amenities in their speech.

"If they discuss, they will discuss riots, caste, about dividing the society. We talk about Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'," he said.

He attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi the change in the culture of politics in India.

"Earlier our opposition used to fight elections on the basis of casteism, communalism, regionalism, family dynanasty. But, today they also have to talk about development under compulsion," he said.

He said that Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was also compelled to talk about development in UP, but the public rejected his views still and voted for Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP leader said that earlier India was known as a help-seeking country . But today Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes to help the world, not to seek help .

"We have given more than 190 crore vaccines in the country, India has also given 185 crore vaccines to 100 countries," he said.

Nadda said that Mahatma Gandhi devoted his life to Khadi, but Congressmen could not uplift Khadi even in 70 years.

Khadi has had a turnover of Rs 1.15 lakh crore in March 2021-22. The rise of Khadi has also happened in the Modi government, he added.

The BJP government is running schemes to strengthen the villages, poor, oppressed, exploited, farmers, women, and the youth.

"If anyone has really worked for the farmers, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Eleven crore farmers are being provided Rs 6,000 in a year," he said.

Referring to the farmers' movement, he said, "It is true that the farmers' movement took place. It is true that the farmers were instigated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that I could not explain to the farmers what I wanted to do for them".

"But I would also like to say that there have been many farmer leaders but if anyone has really worked for the farmers, it is Narendra Modi, he said.