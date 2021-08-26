Mysuru: Medical student from UP gang-raped; CM orders probe

Mysuru: A medical student studying in a private college here was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified people on the outskirts of the city near Lalitadripura, police said on Wednesday.

The student, riding pillion with her male friend, was on her way to Chamundi Hills when a few people waylaid them on Tuesday.

The gang initially demanded money, but when they found nothing, attacked her friend and dragged her to a place where they committed the crime, police said.

The victim has been admitted to a hospital. Based on her complaint, a case of gang-rape has been registered against unknown people, police added.

The Mysuru police commissioner Dr Chandragupta visited the spot and formed multiple teams to probe the case.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Delhi that he has directed the Director General of Police Praveen Sood to initiate steps to nab the culprits.

"Based on the statement, a case has been registered. I have directed the DGP that whoever has perpetrated it, they should be identified and stringent action should be taken against them," Bommai said.

Terming the incident unfortunate, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he has directed the police to conduct a thorough inquiry and take stern action.

Citing a preliminary report, he said four persons were involved in the crime. The Minister said he would visit Mysuru on Thursday.