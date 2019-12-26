'My voice not being heard': Savitri Bai Phule quits Congress less than a year after joining it

Savitri Bai Phule, who had switched from BJP to Congress earlier this year, resigned from the grand old party Thursday and announced that she will form her own outfit, news agency ANI reported. Stating that her "voice is not being heard" in Congress, Phule tendered her resignation.

The Congress, which welcomed Phule in May this year, had hoped that her strong Dalit connection would help the party in East Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Phule, however, failed to garner enough votes from Bahraich — a seat where she was the sitting MP.

Phule had quit the saffron party in December last year, alleging that the BJP was playing "divisive politics" and was "misusing money to construct temples and statues."

"Constitution is under threat under the BJP regime. BJP wants to do away with reservation and I believe that if anyone can stop BJP at the national level, it has to be the Congress and not the smaller parties. This is why I decided to join the Congress," she had said in May.

Before her stint with the BJP, Phule was associated with Mayawati's BSP. She joined BJP in 2000 and contested the Assembly elections in 2002, 2007 and 2012. She managed to win the 2012 elections and later the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

(Image and inputs from The Indian Express)