My statement on Taliban deliberately distorted, used as click bait: Mufti

Srinagar: Stating that most countries claiming to uphold the Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values , PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said her statement on the Taliban is being deliberately distorted and used as click bait' because Muslims are always expected to prove they don't stand for violence.

On Wednesday, she had said the Taliban has come to the fore as a reality and advised them to follow the true Sharia law that guarantees rights to women, children and elderly if they want to govern Afghanistan. The comments led to criticism in sections of the media as well as social media platforms.

A day later, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she was not surprised her statement on the Sharia had been deliberately distorted.

Cant point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values. They are only fixated with restricting women through do's & dont's, dress codes etc, Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

She said the real Medina Charter stipulates equal rights for men, women and minorities.

In fact women have been granted property, social, legal & marriage rights. Non muslims have the same rights inc religious freedom & equality of law which is the essence of secularism, she said. Islamic history, Mehbooba said, is full of examples of emancipated and empowered women. Hazrat Khadija Tul Kubra, Prophet SWA first wife was an independent & successful business woman. Hazrat Ayesha Siddique led the Battle of Camel & headed a force of 13000 soldiers (sic), she added.

However, at a time when India has become so polarised, there is increasing Islamphobia and Afghanistan crisis has only worsened it , she said.

Muslims are always expected to prove that they don't stand for violence. I can see why my statement is being used as click bait to further this impression, the PDP chief said. On Wednesday, she told reporters that the Taliban should shun the hardline

interpretation of Islam and Sharia if they want to do business with the international community.