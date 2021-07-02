'My case proves gross misuse of UA(P)A, NIA Act'

Guwahati: Describing the Special NIA Court's verdict clearing him of all charges pressed by the investigating agency as "historic", Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi on Friday said his case proved the gross misuse of UA(P)A and NIA Act. Labelling the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as a "mere political tool" of the BJP government at the Centre, the Independent legislator from Sibsagar constituency said the judgment will be a landmark for those arrested through the misuse of the two anti-terror laws.

"My case proves the gross misuse of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the NIA Act. The verdict will be a milestone for those arrested through the misuse of the two legislations," the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act activist told PTI in an interview after 567 days of imprisonment.

Gogoi, who walked free on Thursday after being arrested on December 12, 2019 for his alleged role in violent anti-CAA stir in the state, said that the Special NIA Court's verdict is historic because it exposed the NIA, which has become a "political agency" like the CBI and the ED.