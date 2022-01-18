Muzaffarnagar: BJP MLA, 2 other candidates booked for violation of model code

Muzaffarnagar: Three Uttar Pradesh assembly poll candidates and their several supporters have been booked for alleged breaches of the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct and coronavirus norms at separate events, officials said on Monday.

Police said BJP MLA Umesh Malik, who is trying to retain his Budhana seat, and his 60 others supporters were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Representation of the People Act, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act for the alleged violations. Separately, BJP candidate Prashant Gurjar and his 30 supporters were booked over a gathering at Miranpur town of the district Sunday, police said.

Also, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Charthawal constituency Salman Saeed and dozens of his supporters were booked for the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct, officials said.