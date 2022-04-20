'Museum dedicated to Sikh Gurus to be built'

Chandigarh: Haryana Government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is committed to the welfare of all sections of the society. The government is ensuring that people of all religions live in harmony in



the state and get equal opportunities to promote their religion, said a spokesperson of the state government.

While taking several steps for the welfare of the Sikh community among other communities, the government is also playing a pivotal role in preserving Sikh history. This is the first time that a state government has decided to organise large scale programmes to spread the spiritual teachings and philosophies of great gurus and saints of the country and state.

The CM's initiative is now gaining momentum and is receiving everyone's cooperation. Everyone is thrilled and filled with devotion for the upcoming state-level programme to be organised in Panipat on April 24 on the divine occasion of 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Chief Minister Manohar

Lal Khattar today appealed to the people of the state to participate in this programme in a large number.

Haryana has a special connection with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji as there are more than 30 Gurudwaras in the state by his name. Government has been taking decisions from time-to-time to preserve these historical Gurudwaras. Khattar recently announced the establishment of a 'peeth' in the name of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Kurukshetra University.

Comprehensive research work will be done in this 'peeth' on the life of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, so that his biography can be understood in a better manner and can be promoted in the society, especially among the youth.