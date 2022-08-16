Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Mumbai police busts mephedrone unit in Guj; drugs worth Rs 1,026 cr seized
Nation

Mumbai police busts mephedrone unit in Guj; drugs worth Rs 1,026 cr seized

BY PTI16 Aug 2022 12:15 PM GMT

Mumbai: The Mumbai police has busted a mephedrone or MD manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized more than 500 kg of the contraband worth Rs 1,026 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the Worli unit of the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided a manufacturing unit in Ankleshwar town of Gujarat on August 13 and seized 513 kg of the synthetic drug, he said.

The ANC team also arrested the owner of the drug unit, Giriraj Dixit, who holds a master's degree in Chemistry, the official said.


PTI

PTI


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
Release of Bilkis Bano case convicts: Cong asks if PM Modi believes in his own words on women

Release of Bilkis Bano case convicts: Cong asks if PM Modi believes in his own words on women's safety and respect

Shivamogga clashes: Man involved in stabbing shot at

Shivamogga clashes: Man involved in stabbing shot at

Shinde faction MLA threatens Sena workers; Thackeray supporters complain to police

Shinde faction MLA threatens Sena workers; Thackeray supporters complain to police

BJP misuses paramilitary forces, police to transport ill-gotten money to party offices: Rajasthan CM

BJP misuses paramilitary forces, police to transport ill-gotten money to party offices: Rajasthan CM

Eshwarappa alleges

Eshwarappa alleges 'some Muslim goondas' fomenting communal tension in Shivamogga

Centre unveils platform for better industry, R&D collaboration

Centre unveils platform for better industry, R&D collaboration

Technical glitches in CUET not a setback, wont hurry up plan to merge with JEE, NEET: UGC Chief

Technical glitches in CUET not a setback, won't hurry up plan to merge with JEE, NEET: UGC Chief

MP villagers tie body to floating tube to cross flooded river for last rites; local administration assures probe

MP villagers tie body to floating tube to cross flooded river for last rites; local administration assures probe

Rahul Gandhi condoles death of security personnel in bus accident in J-Ks Pahalgam

Rahul Gandhi condoles death of security personnel in bus accident in J-K's Pahalgam

SC says Talaq-e-Hasan not akin to triple talaq, women have option of

SC says Talaq-e-Hasan not akin to triple talaq, women have option of 'khula'

NSE phone tapping case: HC seeks ED stand on bail plea by ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Pandey

NSE phone tapping case: HC seeks ED stand on bail plea by ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Pandey

Bihar BJP MLA Subhash Singh dies

Bihar BJP MLA Subhash Singh dies

Shivamogga clashes: Man involved in stabbing shot in leg

Shivamogga clashes: Man involved in stabbing shot in leg

Share it
X
X