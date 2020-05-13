Mumbai Hotelier's Teen Son Dies After His Speeding Car Rams Bus
Mumbai: A 19-year-old man, son of a hotelier, was killed and his friend injured when their speeding car rammed into a stationary bus at Marine Drive in South Mumbai on Tuesday evening, a police official said.
The accident took place on SN Road near BD Somani Chowk.
Aaryman Rajesh Nagpal and Shouryasingh Sharad Jain, both 19 years old, sustained serious injuries in the accident, said the officer.
While Aaryman Rajesh Nagpal, whose father is owner of President hotel in the city, was declared dead at Harkishandas Hospital, Shouryasingh Sharad Jain was undergoing treatment, he said.
The police were yet to ascertain who was driving the car, he added.
(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)
Next Story
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CAPFs canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1: ...13 Jun 2020 9:00 AM GMT
Odisha Teachers' Body Demands Insurance Cover For...13 May 2020 8:19 AM GMT
Mumbai Hotelier's Teen Son Dies After His Speeding Car Rams...13 May 2020 8:17 AM GMT
Smoking and Covid-19: recent claims, and new findings13 May 2020 8:16 AM GMT
80-yr-old recovers, Panchkula to begin implementing new MHA...13 May 2020 8:13 AM GMT