Mucormycosis among Covid patients not major: VK Paul

New Delhi: Commenting on the reports of mucormycosis or black fungus among Covid-19 patients, Niti Aayog (health) Member VK Paul on Friday said that the occurrence of mucormycosis is natural and the correlation between mucormycosis and Covid-19 is not exclusive. The people having high blood sugar level are under the risk as the infection affects only those, he said.



"It is a fungus that breeds on wet surfaces. It is very uncommon to happen among patients who do not have diabetes. There are reports of this fungal infection among Covid-19 patients. But I want to reassure you that there is no major outbreak and we are monitoring the cases at our level," Paul said, adding that it is absolutely preventable and if one's diabetes is under control, there is no reason to worry.

"There are three factors triggering this fungal infection: uncontrolled diabetes, immunosuppression because of steroids or any other disease and exposure to a wet surface. The presence of Covid-19, breathing difficulty is not necessary for this infection, we must remember," Paul said.

"It's been noticed that we are using life-saving steroids and medicines for Covid-19 treatment that suppresses immunity. In addition, if one diabetic Covid-19 patient is on oxygen support, then he or she gets exposed to the humidifier. This increases the chance of the fungal infection," Paul said.

Listing out five measures that doctors should follow to lessen the chance of this infection among Covid-19 patients, Paul said, "One must keep blood sugar under check whether its Covid or no-Covid. Second, steroid should be used judiciously and only in the recommended dose after the sixth day during Covid-19 treatment."

He further said, "If the Covid-19 patient is on oxygen support, the humidifier should have clean water, maintain overall cleanliness of the Covid-19 patient, and oral ulcer, if any, should be treated immediately."