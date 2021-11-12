MP: Two killed, 4 injured in accident in Balaghat

Balaghat (MP): Two men were killed and four others injured when two speeding motorbikes collided head-on at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, a police official said on Friday.



The accident occurred at village Mendhki under the Rampayli Police Station area on Thursday evening, Lalbarra police station in-charge Surendra Gadaria said.



Two men, aged 20, riding on a motorcycle died, while four others, who were on the second motorbike, were injured in the collision, he said.



The injured, which included two boys aged 7 and 9, were referred to Nagpur for further treatment, the police officer said.

