MP: Two dead, 12 injured in incidents of lightning strike as unseasonal rains lash Seoni

Seoni (MP): Two persons were killed and 12 others injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in parts of Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district that witnessed unseasonal rains and thunderstorms, an official said on Saturday.



The incidents occurred on Friday evening, he said.

"The weather suddenly changed between 5 pm and 6 pm. Sudden unseasonal rains and lightning strikes resulted in loss of human lives, besides damage to a property and electricity lines," a district administration official told PTI.

The lightning strike incidents occurred in Barghat, Dharnakhurd, Tikari, Salhekala, Ashta and Sapapar villages, he said.

In Salhekala, Deepchand Bopche (58), was killed and some people accompanying him injured when they were returning from a farm after harvesting, he said.

Similarly, a 16-year-old boy, Gaurav Sanodia, died after being struck by lightning at his agriculture field, he said.

The official said that at least 12 persons were injured in similar incidents in the district as per the information received so far.

A house in Dharnakhurd and electricity lines at other places were damaged due to lightning strikes, he added.