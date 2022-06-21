MP: Drain wall collapse kills two labourers in Bhopal

Bhopal: Two labourers were killed after the boundary wall of a nullah (drain) collapsed in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday.



The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Bairagarh area, and the bodies of the labourers, who were working in the basement of an under-construction building, were taken out in the early hours of Tuesday, he said.

"The bodies were taken out after an 11-hour effort by teams of NDRF, SDRF as well as civic and police personnel. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he said.



