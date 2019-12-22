MP: 5 killed, 18 injured in bus accident
Jabalpur: Five passengers were killed and 18 others injured when their bus overturned after colliding with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.
The accident took place around 12.30 am near Bargi bypass, located about 10 km from Jabalpur city.
The private bus, which was going from Katni to Balaghat, collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction and then overturned, Bargi police station in-charge R D Dwivedi said.
Five passengers, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed in the mishap, he said.
Eighteen others sustained injuries, the official said, adding that they were admitted to a government hospital in Jabalpur.
