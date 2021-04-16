MP: 4 held for duping man of nearly Rs 15 lakh by selling fake gold biscuits

Jabalpur: Four members of an inter-state gang have been arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 14.70 lakh by selling 19 fake gold biscuits to him, police said on Friday.



The accused were identified as Jagdish Monani (35), Pirjada M Sadiq (36), both from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, and Zakir Hussain Khan (40), Mohsin Sheikh (25), both from Thane in Maharashtra, City Superintendent of Police (Garha) Tushar Singh said.

"These four members of the inter-state gang were arrested on Thursday for cheating a man, whom they sold 19 fake gold biscuits for Rs 14.70 lakh. Police have recovered the fake gold biscuits, Rs. 14.60 lakh cash and a car from the accused," he said.

A complaint in this connection was lodged by Mukul Patel two days ago, after he realised that the biscuits sold to him were fake, he said.

A case of cheating has been registered against the accused at Vijay Nagar police station here.