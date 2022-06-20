MP: 3 Naxals carrying over Rs 30 lakh bounty killed in encounter with police
Bhopal: Three Naxals, collectively carrying a reward of over Rs 30 lakh on their heads, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Monday morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.
The killed rebels included a woman.
The encounter took place in Bahela police station area in Balaghat district, located about 450 km from the state capital Bhopal, Mishra told reporters here.
Three Naxalites carrying rewards on their heads were killed in the encounter between the police's Hawk Force and the rebels," he said.
The area where the encounter took place is located near the Maharashtra border, he said.
The killed Naxals were identified as their divisional committee member Nagesh, carrying a reward worth Rs 15 lakh, and area commanders Manoj and a woman, Rame, both carrying a reward of Rs eight lakh each, he said.
The Hawk Force is vigilant in all Naxal-affected areas, he added.
