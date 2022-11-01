'Morbi bridge collapse result of massive corruption'

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat was a result of massive corruption and demanded that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel resign and the assembly polls be held immediately.



Praying for those who lost their lives in the incident, Kejriwal said the assembly polls in Gujarat should be held immediately.

The century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed Sunday evening, killing 135 people.

"The Morbi bridge collapse was a result of massive corruption and I pray for the victims. I feel in a state where such a big number of people have died, the chief minister has no moral right to continue in the top post. The state government should resign in the wake of the incident and assembly elections be held immediately," he said at a press conference. "It needs to be probed that why a watchmaking company which had no experience of bridge construction was allowed to work?" he added.

Morbi-based clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given the contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years and charge tickets in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 15 for its use, according to the municipality documents assessed on Monday.

The firm had claimed on October 26 that it had roped in experts for the repair work, adding that the material used was built as per specifications by "specialised firms".

The Delhi chief minister also said that the BJP is struggling in Gujarat because the Aam Aadmi Party is there to challenge it in the upcoming state polls. Kejriwal had also cancelled his roadshow in Haryana's Adampur on Monday for the upcoming bypolls in view of the bridge collapse.