Moosewala's family meets Amit Shah

chandigarh: The parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Chandigarh airport here on Saturday, BJP sources said.



In the meeting, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh is learnt to have demanded a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of his son in Mansa on May 29.

Moosewala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moosewala's home on Friday and assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Chandigarh on Saturday and held a meeting with Punjab BJP leaders. He will also inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games' at Panchkula.