Moosewala's family meets Amit Shah
chandigarh: The parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Chandigarh airport here on Saturday, BJP sources said.
In the meeting, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh is learnt to have demanded a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of his son in Mansa on May 29.
Moosewala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moosewala's home on Friday and assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Chandigarh on Saturday and held a meeting with Punjab BJP leaders. He will also inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games' at Panchkula.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'No one should present history in distorted or manipulative manner'4 Jun 2022 7:14 PM GMT
Emerging front-runner4 Jun 2022 7:10 PM GMT
An unrelenting patriot4 Jun 2022 7:08 PM GMT
12 people killed, 21 injured in factory explosion4 Jun 2022 7:08 PM GMT
Volunteer-based committees formed to take care of tricolours4 Jun 2022 7:07 PM GMT