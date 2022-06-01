Moosewala makes final journey on favourite tractor

Mansa (Punjab): A sea of mourners bid a tearful farewell to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was cremated at his native village in Mansa district on Tuesday afternoon.



The body of the 28-year-old singer-politician, who was shot dead on Sunday, was brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security on Tuesday morning from Mansa civil hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted.

Moosewala's family, including his parents, were inconsolable as they sat beside the body at their home.

His mother was seen trying to console her husband as people from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh among other places queued up in large numbers to get a last glimpse of the singer.

Moosewala was dressed as a groom. It is a ritual which is

followed in the state when a young unmarried man dies. The mother of Moosewala combed his hair while

his father tied a red colour turban along with a 'sehra' on his head.

The singer's favourite tractor, which had figured in many of his music videos, was bedecked with flowers for his last ride to a family-owned field for the cremation.

Notwithstanding the scorching heat, mourners joined the funeral procession as Moosewala's father and mother stood on the tractor trolley with folded hands, accompanying their son on his final journey.

The singer's father, Balkour Singh, even took off his turban and held it out in his hands to express his gratitude on seeing the sea of mourners.

Some of his fans wore t-shirts with Moosewala's picture printed on them.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was present during the funeral procession. Earlier, Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa, BJP leaders including state unit chief Ashwani Sharma, Subhash Sharma and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi met the family of Moosewala to condole the death.

A heavy police force was deployed at the slain singer's residence as well as at the cremation site.