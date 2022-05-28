Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties, says Kumaraswamy

bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said criticising family- run parties is just an excuse and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties.



The former Chief Minister was reacting to Modi lashing out at family-run political parties in Hyderabad on Thursday, saying 'parivaarvad' is democracy's "greatest enemy" in the country.

The comments have come while attempts are on to revive the third front with no BJP or Congress, and Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and Kumaraswamy here on Thursday. They are said to have held discussions in this regard.

"Family-run political parties are the biggest enemy to the country and the youth. That this is the biggest problem of politics, too, is the new preaching of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"He should have made a realistic study of the background of BJP's growth and made the speech," JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said.

Stating that criticising the family-run parties is just

an excuse and the Prime Minister's main goal is to root

out regional political parties, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said after the Congress' rout in many States, the

principal opposition parties

for the BJP are regional parties.

"It is not a secret anymore what the BJP did to finish regional parties," JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said in a series of tweets.

Further pointing out that JD(S), JD(U), BJD and SP are all branches of the big

Janata Parivar tree, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said

offshoots of Janata Parivar

have not only grown up today

but also have deep roots wherever they are. "It is not easy to shake these parties off, leave alone uprooting them. Not

that Modi ji doesn't know this," he said the BJP first

came to power under NDA

with the help of "family-run parties."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been speaking about dynasty rule and corruption, but is maintaining stoic silence on dynasty politics and corruption in his own party, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy alleged.