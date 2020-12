Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament Building on Dec 10

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone on December 10 for a new Parliament building and the construction is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday.

"The existing temple of democracy is completing 100 years... It is a matter of pride for our countrymen that the new one will be built by our own people as a prime example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Birla said here announcing details of the new proposed building.

"The new building will showcase the cultural diversity of the country. Hopefully, in the 75th year of independence (2022), Parliament session will be held in the new building," he said.

Birla said the new building will be earthquake resistant and 2000 people will be directly involved in the construction of the new building and 9,000 indirectly.

He said as many as 1,224 MPs can sit together in the building, while a new office complex for all MPs of both the houses would be built at the site of the existing Shram Shakti Bhawan.

The existing Parliament building will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, Birla said.

The existing building is a British era building, designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker who were responsible for planning and construction of New Delhi.

The Foundation Stone of the existing Parliament House was laid on February 12, 1921 and the construction took six years and cost Rs 83 lakh at that time. The opening ceremony was performed on January 18, 1927 by the then Governor-General of India, Lord Irwin.

The new building will have an area of 64,500 square metres and is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore, Birla said. He said the outlook of the new building will be similar to the existing one.