Modi to lay foundation of over 1,400 projs worth Rs 80,000 cr
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit here and lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore in the state, his office said. Leading industrialists, including Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, are likely to attend the event, officials from the UP government said.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied industry, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence & aerospace, and handloom & textiles, among others. Modi is also scheduled to visit President Ram Nath Kovind's native village Paraunkh in Kanpur. He will accompany Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir and later they will visit Dr B R Ambedkar Bhawan.
The PMO noted that the first UP Investors Summit was held in 2018 and second in 2019. During the first summit, 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore were launched while 290 projects with investments of over Rs 67,000 crore were launched during the second summit.
An official statement from the UP government said the investment in the Friday's ceremony will fund at least 805 projects in the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, 275 in agriculture and allied industries, and 65 in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. Among other projects, there will be six related to education sector worth Rs 1,183 crore, seven related to dairy worth Rs 489 crore, and six in animal husbandry worth Rs 224 crore, the release said.
The state has 90 lakh MSMEs -- the highest -- that constitute 14.2 per cent of all such projects in the country.
In groundbreaking ceremony 3.0, a total of Rs 4,459 crore will be pumped into new MSMEs being set up in the state. The cash will flow to fund seven data centres worth Rs 19,928 crore, and 13 infrastructure projects worth 6,632 crore, the statement said.
Elaborate security is being ensured at the venue with heavy deployment of police.
