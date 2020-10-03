Modi lashes out at Congress for compromising on defence projects

Shimla: After a long wait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated strategically important Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh to the nation and also addressed three functions, two at Manali (Kullu) and one at Sissu in Lahual-Spiti –one his first visit to the state, during the Covid time.



The project, which is a dream come true for people of Lahaul-Spiti to provide them all weather connectivity, will reduce the distance between Manali and Keylong-district headquarter by 46 km.

The tunnel assumes significance after India-China standoff in Ladakh region. It will provide a biggest logistic mobility support to the Indian army.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister was received at Manali by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Ram Thakur, MoS (Finance) Anurag Thakur, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane.

The PM in his address described commissioning of the Tunnel as a "historic day" as being seen as momentums as this was a dream project of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who also owned a house in Manali. The tunnel, thus, was named after him.

Addressing a function after the inauguration, Modi spoke about the government's impetus to strengthen India's border infrastructure. Without mentioning clearly about China, Modi's message was loud and clear on India's priority to the border infrastructure to help and support the forces posted in these far off areas.

"The Tunnel is also an example of the world-class border connectivity which the Congress had never focussed on. It did not show political courage to take decisions on key infrastructure projects. Such projects either couldn't get out of the planning stage or got stuck midway during the Congress regime," the Prime Minister said.

"This tunnel is not only important to Himachal, but also because it facilitates a connection to Ladakh. People who live in the mountains would know the significance of cutting down travel time by four or five hours," Modi said.

He lashed out at the Congress for compromising on the defence projects of strategic importance and mentioned a series of projects including an air strip at Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh, and claimed they had been either delayed or forgotten.

He raised questions as to what were "compulsion" or "pressure" forcing the shutting down of the airstrip for 40 to 50 years.

For the state government, Modi not only recalled his association with the state and its leaders, when he was incharge of the BJP in 1997-2000. He announced that Daulasidh hydro project has been cleared and will help not only in power generation but creating employment avenues.